Swimming trip turns tragic as youth drowns

KUCHING: A swimming outing among relatives at Sungai Rayu, Matang near here yesterday afternoon turned tragic when one of them drowned after being swept away.

The body of Mohd Nur Fitri Syafiq Afiq @ Davidson John Brodie, 24, was recovered by Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) divers around 5.30pm about five metres from where he was last seen.

Bomba Sarawak assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii said the body was found in a section of the river which had a depth of about four metres.

He added the deceased was handed over to the police for further action.

Bomba personnel from the Petra Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations were involved in the operation which ended at 6pm.