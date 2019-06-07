Talib in-charge of GPS asset declaration forms

KUCHING: Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip is tasked to distribute and collect the forms of all Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) parliamentarians in declaring their assets.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at tha Astana here on Wednesday, saying the forms were now with Talib.

“I believe they (MPs) are still filling their forms now,” he added.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently asked all MPs to declare their assets, which prompted Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and GPS parliamentary whip and Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to say they had no problem in doing so.

Fadillah said MPs from GPS were waiting for the forms from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) while Nancy said she had declared hers when she was still a federal minister.

“The chief minister has actually already directed all GPS members of parliament to also declare their assets. Now, the Sarawak government is still waiting for the forms. Those who have already submitted their forms to the Chief Minister’s Office, will be submitted together to the MACC,” Fadillah had said.

Meanwhile, when asked for his comment on a non-Sarawakian or Sabahan be made appointed representative in their respective legislative assembly, Abang Johari replied ‘no comment’.

Abang Johari and his family were at the Astana to attend the Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib’s Hari Raya open house.