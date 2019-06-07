Weaker outlook for retailers in 1Q, Raya sales to boost 2Q

KUCHING: Analysts kept a neutral stance on consumer stock as it was a mixed bag of results across the board.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) said consumer players’ performance in the first quarter (1Q) were mostly within expectation.

“Within our 16 stocks coverage, two stocks performed above expectations, nine stocks were within while five stocks came below,” it highlighted.

“Overall, weaker performance seen for retailers as 1Q is generally the weakest quarter of the year, despite stronger Chinese New Year festivities sales.

“However, Padini Holdings Bhd and Parkson Holdings Bhd fared the worst this quarter from lower margin due to unfavourable merchandise mix and higher effective tax rate.

“On food and beverage (F&B) and sin sectors, outperformers were supported by better-than-expected input cost exposures. Misses were dragged by lower product demand, especially for tobacco players where affordability continued to be a pressing issue with the decline in overall consumption.

“We expect most of the retailers to perform stronger in 2Q19 from seasonally stronger Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive sales as well as from a low-base effect in 1Q19.”

Kenanga Research said F&B counters with high domestic mix could experience poorer seasonal consumption in 2Q19 due to the fasting season. On the flipside, production costs may also take a backseat as we observe that several commodities have been steadily declining in prices from a global oversupply situation.

“We thus maintain our neutral rating on the consumer sector,” it added.

“For the sin-sub sector, we upgrade to neutral following the easing of brewers and tobacco players’ share prices against overly bullish investors’ sentiment from previously stellar earnings delivery.”

Overall, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) deemed 1Q19 to be a satisfactory quarter for the consumer companies under its coverage, amid softer consumer sentiment as measured by the MIERCSI index.

“Large cap F&B names such as Nestle Malaysia Bhd and QL Resources Bhd delivered better performances in 1Q19 – during which key commodity prices remained generally contained – while MSM Malaysia Hildings Bhd remained in the red.

“In the retail sub-sector, Aeon Co (M) Bhd recorded another robust quarter, while Bonia stemmed its earnings decline but Hai-O continued to struggle.

“For the sin stocks, the brewers sustained their earnings growth trajectories in spite of successive price hikes within less than a year, yet British American Tobacco Bhd delivered softer earnings subsequent to the cigarette price hikes as well as eateries smoking ban.”

Looking ahead, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said the postponement of the imposition of excise duty on sugar sweetened beverage to July 1, 2019 instead of April 1, 2019 has given companies more time to better manage the impact.

“Meanwhile, consumer discretionary players such as Padini are facing heightening competition in the fashion market.

“As retailers fought to maintain market share, average selling price was under pressure.

“This resulted in profit margin compression as retailers are not able to fully pass down the rising costs to customers.”