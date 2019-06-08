Apply for govt funds online without hassle

MIRI: Local sports organisations seeking financial support from the government can now apply online for funding through Integrated Sport Management System (SPSB) portal.

Senator Alan Ling said the online portal was created by the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) to ease the application process.

Sports bodies, who need funding for their activities or sporting events, can submit their applications at https://spsb.kbs.gov.my.

“A special committee will choose the best programme to fund.

“Prior to that, all applications must be completed and submitted 60 days before the event,” he stressed.

Ling lauded the online funding application as it can do away with red tape and unnecessary bureaucracy as well as time saving and promoting the cost-saving culture.

“However, the funding has its limitation throughout the country.

“Since the implementation of SPSB on April 1, 2019, the ministry has received hundreds of projects bidding for fund,” he said when officiating at the Miri Closed 2019 squash tournament at Pei Min Squash Academy yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ling added that the government, through the KBS, has embarked on a ‘Skill Training at Risk @ Youth’ ([email protected]), a free short-term technical training open to youths who do not possess SPM certificate, at all 22 National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) throughout the country.

Ling, who is Pakatan Harapan Sarawak secretary, revealed that there are 13 courses offered under the [email protected] programme, including handicraft, automotive, hospitality, multimedia, mechanical, electrical and marine among others.

“The government’s target is to provide at least 700 youths without SPM certificate to be enrolled and benefited from the programme,” he said.

Those interested can log on to http://kemahiran.kbs.gov.my for more details.