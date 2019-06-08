Cabinet to decide soon on PDP cancellation for Pan Borneo Highway S’wak

KUCHING: The decision on the cancellation of the project delivery partner (PDP) model for the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak will be made known soon, said Works Minister Baru Bian.

So far, only the PDP model for the Sabah portion of the highway project had been cancelled and replaced with a turnkey contractor model, he said.

“Let’s wait for the Cabinet decision,” Baru, who is also Sarawak PKR chairman, told reporters after attending the state Pakatan Harapan meeting here today.

Under the previous government, Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd was appointed as the PDP to manage the RM16.49 billion Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak project.

Phase one of the Sarawak project from Telok Melano to Merapok, covering a distance of 1,060 km, is expected to be fully completed by 2021.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia in April, MMC Corp Bhd confirmed that Borneo Highway PDP Sdn Bhd, a joint venture in which the company was a partner, had been notified of the termination of its contract as the PDP for the Pan Borneo Highway in Sabah.

The termination was on the grounds of national interest, it said. – Bernama