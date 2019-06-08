Explosion in Swedish town damages buildings, injures 25

STOCKHOLM: A powerful explosion in the southern Swedish town of Linkoping yesterday damaged buildings and injured 25 people, police and hospital staff said. The cause of the explosion was unclear.

“Many people called in about a very powerful explosion which has led to a large number of windows being blown out,” a police spokesman said.

Swedish public radio reported that a large blast had destroyed the windows and balconies of a five-storey residential building and damaged other buildings.

Regional authorities said in a statement that 25 people had sustained minor injuries in the blast and that Linkoping University as well as other medical facilities in the area had been called into help care for those injured.

“The hospitals are in this way preparing to receive a larger number of injured should that prove to be necessary, it said.— Reuters