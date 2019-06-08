Permai Utara hit by strong storm, 2 houses damaged

SIBU: The viral news that a tornado had blown roofs off houses in Permai Utara (Permai housing estate) here yesterday is false.

“It was not tornado but strong storm. Facebook users are urged not to viral this news as it may cause panic among members of the public,” said Sibu Resident Charles Siaw.

Siaw, who is also Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee chairman, said there was no report of damage to other houses in Permai housing estate aside from the two units reported in Permai Utara.

According to a report from Sibu Division Disaster Management and Relief Committee Secretariat yesterday, strong storm damaged the roofs of two units of houses in Permai Utara around 3.30pm on Thursday.

It added that the situation was under control and no victims were reported.

The report stated that Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel rushed to the scene at 8.50pm on June 6 upon learning about the incident from social media.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in its website had said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds was expected over the waters of Eastern Johor, Western Sarawak, Western Sabah until 8.00pm yesterday.

The condition might cause strong winds up to 50 kmph and rough seas with wave height up to 3.5 metres which was dangerous to small boats.