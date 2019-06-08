‘SK Long Busang needs immediate assistance’

KUCHING: President of Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) Ahmad Mahlie is urging the Ministry of Education (MoE) and state Education Department to immediately assist SK Long Busang in Belaga .

He said the school, which was seriously affected by flood a few days ago, was in dire need of assistance.

“On behalf of KGBS and those in the education sector, it is my sincere hope that MoE and the state Education Department provide assistance to the school as soon as possible because I believe the school, teachers and the pupils need assistance urgently.

“It is also very important that they come fast to repair the infrastructure that have been badly damaged by the flood,” he told reporters at his Hari Raya open house at his residence in Jalan Burung Lilin, off Jalan Batu Kawah, here yesterday.

Ahmad believed that the conditions of the school was really in bad shape after the flood, and urged the teachers and pupils to be patient while waiting for assistance from the authorities.

Soon after the news of the school being seriously affected by the flood, Belaga assemblyman Datuk Liwan Lagang and Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak pledged a combined financial assistance of RM50,000 to the school. Ahmad thanked them for the assistance to at least reduce the problems faced by the school.