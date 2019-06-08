Trade war, France ban still key worries of CPO

KUCHING: The ongoing trade war between the US and China, as well as France’s plan to phase out palm oil from its list of biofuels tax break from 2020 onwards, continue to put downward pressure on crude palm oil (CPO) sentiments.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said the recent announcement by US on its decision to increase the tariff rate from current rate of 10 to 25 per cent on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods effective May 10 has further intensified the trade tension between the two of the biggest economies.

“We view that this will have negative repercussion on the US soybean inventory which is at historic high of 24.5 million metric tonnes (MT) as at April 2019. To recall, historically China is the biggest purchaser of US soybean,” it said in a sector report yesterday.

“The heightened uncertainty of the trade deal has also caused commercial buyers to adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach. Should the trade war persist, we view that there will be no reprieve in soybean price which will in-turn inhibit the recovery of palm oi price.”

To note, the soybean price has hit near decade low subsequent to the announcement of upward revision of US tariff rate on China goods.

Meanwhile, the African swine fever virus (ASF) placed further dent on the global soybean market. According to China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, China’s hog industry has been severely affected by the ASF.

The hog population has shrunk by 20 per cent since ASF was first reported in early August 2018. The mass mortality of hog herd is expected to lead to a significant reduction in soybean imports, which serves as a feed meal for the hog.

“In view of this, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expecting China’s soybean demand to reduce by 17 million tonnes and 22 million tonnes in 2018/19 and 2019/20 respectively,” MIDF Research added.

“Conversely, the USDA’s data shows that the global production of soybean is expected to reach a new high of 362.1 million tonnes, primarily stemming from the US (123.6 million), Argentina (56 million) and Brazil (117 million).

The discriminatory Renewable Energy Directorite II (RED II) palm oil ban will commence on June 10, 2019.

“We expect negative spill over effects from the ban, especially on the palm oil-based food and household products which made up of approximately 70 per cent of global palm oil usage,” it opined.

France, which consumes the largest amount of biodiesel, is planning to phase out palm oil from its list of biofuels tax break from 2020 onwards. The ban is also supported by major UK supermarket and retailers. For instance, an Iceland supermarket has called for its own-brand products to be free of palm oil.

Subsequently, major UK retailer, Selfridges, announced in May 2019 that all of its 300 products in its Selfridges Selection range are now free of palm oil. This will hurt the palm oil industry.

To recall, the European Union is the second largest trading partner for Malaysia’s palm oil. The share of export demand from the region has been on a declining trend to 11.6 per cent in 2018 from 13.9 in 2014.

“We do not expect any significant recovery in CPO price in view of the multiple headwinds the industry is facing. The overall weakening palm oil outlook to be primarily coming from sustained downward pricing pressure from record high competing oils and subdued export demand which is unable to significant reduced the stockpiles.

“Meanwhile, the prolonged US-China trade war and widespread African swine fever lead to high soybean inventory which in-turn depressed the price of soybean. In view of this, CPO price has been pressured to remain at low level to maintain its competitiveness.

“All factors considered, we are downgrading our sector recommendation to negative with a revised CPO target price of RM2,090 per MT.”