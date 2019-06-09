4,000 visit Dr Annuar’s Raya open house

SIBU: More than 4,000 people visited Assistant Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee at his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house held at Sibu Islamic Complex for the first time on Friday night.

“For many years, I hosted it at my residence. Of course, the homely ambience is there but the crowd gets bigger each year. This complex can accommodate about 2,000 people or 60 tables at any one time and has ample parking space.

“I would like to thank all well-wishers especially Sibu folk for coming to this open house. People from diverse background mingling while enjoying food further strengthen racial harmony and solidarity,” he said.

Among the notable well-wishers were political secretary to Chief Minister Romeo Christopher Tegong, SUPP Bukit Assek chairman Dato Chieng Buong Toon, Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) former president Dr Gregory Hii, who is also advisor to Sibu Chapter Entrepreneur, Sibu Foochow Association chairman Ying Tieng Chai, local community leaders, business community and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs). ‘