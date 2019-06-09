Abdul Hadi, Tuan Ibrahim retain PAS president, deputy president posts

KUANTAN: PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and his deputy, Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man retained their respective party posts uncontested at the party polls in conjunction with the 65th PAS Muktamar this year.

Abdul Hadi has been leading the party since 2002 after succeeding the late Datuk Dr Fadzil Noor, while Tuan Ibrahim has held the party’s number two post since 2015.

PAS Central Election Committee chairman Dr Mohd Fuad Mohd Salleh said the decision was announced after no other candidate came forward to contest the top two posts after the nomination was closed about three weeks ago.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Terengganu Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has confirmed that he would contest the vice-president’s post along the three incumbents – Idris Ahmad, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah and Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad.

“A total of 29 qualified candidates have also announced their intention to contest for 18 seats in the PAS Central Executive Committee, and another 16 candidates to contest for 12 seats in the PAS Central Dewan Pemuda (youth’s wing) Executive Committee,” he told a press conference here today.

Also present were PAS Secretary Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, Pahang PAS Commissioner Rosli Abdul Jabar and deputy commissioner Andansura Rabu.

Mohd Fuad said for PAS Central Dewan Muslimat (women’s wing), all the top posts were also won uncontested by the incumbents, while 17 candidates would contest the 12 seats in the executive committee.

Meanwhile, he said Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosly Wan Ismail and Perlis Menteri Besar Perlis Datuk Seri Azlan Man, as well as UMNO deputy president who assumes the duties of UMNO president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, were expected to attend the PAS Muktamar this year.

“We expect not less than 1,200 delegates to attend the Muktamar this year and the party president is expected to deliver his message to all the delegates in a closed door event on the evening of June 20 before officially open the Muktamar the following day,” he said.

The party’s 65th Muktamar will begin with the Dewan Muslimat’s assembly on June 15 at the Bukit Gambang Convention Centre here, followed by the Dewan Pemuda’s on June 19-20 at the same venue.

The assembly of PAS Dewan Ulama will be held at the Wisma Belia Indera Mahkota here on June 20, while the party’s general assembly will take place at the SUKPA Indoor Stadium fro three days beginning June 21. – Bernama