CM remains coy over new airline, Huawei

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg continues to be coy when the media asked him about the latest update on the technological cooperation with Huawei and several other issues.

“Tunggu dulu (wait first). It is still Raya,” he teased cheerfully during his visit to Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi’s Raya open house at Dewan Bahasa & Pustaka (DBP) yesterday.

He gave a hint on cooperation with Huawei when he said, “We are working to upgrade our infrastructure to 5G. It is still ongoing.”

However, the chief minister was mum on Sarawak’s plan to have its own airline and the possible routes that the airline would cover.

“Wait for me to announce,” he said.

Earlier this week at his own open house event, Abang Johari had told the media that the state government is still in the negotiation on setting up its own airline.

“One option is for us to have our own private airline where we have the possibility of a charter airline.

“It is better for us to have a smaller airline to connect strategic points,” he was reported to have said.