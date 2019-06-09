DAP assemblyman’s appointment not against constitution – Mohd Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: The recent appointment of Sabah DAP Treasurer Loh Ee Eng as an appointed assemblyman was not against the Constitution, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the assemblyman proposed by the DAP was a Malaysian citizen living in Sabah.

“We have to respect DAP’s proposal and it was not against the Constitution. I am sure that he (assemblyman) is eligible to vote,” he told reporters when met at the Aidilfitri open house organised by the state government at the Menara Tun Mustapa here today.

Also attending the event was Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M. Jasni, federal and state ministers.

Mohd Shafie also advised people not to turn the matter into an issue, but to continue efforts in developing Sabah.

Recent appointment of Loh as an appointed assemblyman was questioned by certain quarters as he was not Sabah-born.

In another development, Mohd Shafie said he would ensure that all agencies including volunteers to provide the necessities in dealing with natural disasters especially floods.

“We have the equipment and instruments and I will call the state secretary who is the chairman of the natural disaster soon and I will inform him to direct energy resources not only the firefighters but also volunteers to provide medical and food aid,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie described the attendance of many visitors at the Raya do marked the bond of brotherhood among various races in Sabah.

He believed the unity showed during the Hari Raya celebration would be able to create a more developed Sabah in the future.

“This is a good sign that we are celebrating the Aidilfitri and I’m confident we can work together in developing Sabah,”” he said. – Bernama