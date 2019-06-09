ESSZone curfew extended to June 25

KOTA KINABALU: The 6 pm to 6 am curfew involving the waters of seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which is to end tomorrow, has been extended to June 25, Sabah police commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah announced in a statement here today.

The districts are Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

The curfew was imposed due to security threats in these waters, especially from outlaws in the southern Philippines.

However, those who depend on the sea for their livelihood can get exemption from the police. – Bernama