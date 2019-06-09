Ministry plans strategies to transform agro sector

LIMBANG: The Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Lands and Regional Development is formulating strategies to transform the state’s agricultural sector.

Its minister who is also Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the move was in line with Sarawak’s goal of becoming a major producer of clean food by 2030.

“Our ministry will formulate various programmes to transform the agricultural sector by expanding and increasing the production of agricultural produce such as musang king and durian kuning,” he said at the launch of the 16th Babulang Festival and the Buffalo Race 2019 in Batu Danau yesterday.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Limbang and Lawas MPs Hasbi Habibollah and Datuk Henry Sum Agong respectively, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, Limbang District Officer Superi Awang Said, Limbang District Council Walikota, Sufian Mohat and president of the Sarawak Bisaya Association Antonio Kahti Galis were among those present.

Uggah said Limbang Division too had great potential in the agricultural sector; it has huge areas for fruit cultivation, especially musang king and durian kuning.

He said durian kuning (emas) which is widely cultivated in northern Sarawak has great potential to be developed for export to China and Brunei.

“Durian kuning can rival musang king, and also has great potential for export to China and Brunei. Farmers here are encouraged to cultivate the durian species,” he said, adding that the government was also focusing on increasing the buffalo population, which now totalled 6,000 head.

“For that purpose, RM6 million is allocated for buffalo development programmes including building buffalo yard and fence,” he said.

On the Pesta Babulang, Uggah is confident that it could achieve its objectives of promoting the Bisaya culture and traditions to attract foreign and local tourists.

“Pesta Babulang is in line with the mission of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS’) government in upholding Sarawak’s good name of being a model state in terms of racial and religious harmony and unity.

At the function, he announced a RM200,000 government grant from Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg and RM30,000 grant from himself to the Sarawak Bisaya Association to run their activities.