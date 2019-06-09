More houses repaired under state-funded programme

LAWAS: PBB Bukit Sari seeks to maximise the number of houses repaired under the Minor Rural Project-Repairs and Rebuilding (MRP-PPRMS) – a state-funded programme – compared to those repaired under conventional approach.

This programme has led to more houses being repaired than the traditional method of using contractors to do the job making it the top in Sarawak in implementation KPI for last year.

In this connection, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan commended PBB Bukit Sari for their efforts and approach in achieving the target on the number of houses to be repaired or rehabilitated.

He said this during a Raya visit by PBB Bukit Sari office bearers comprising those from the main body, Youth and Women wings. Awang Tengah also urged them to continue ensuring the welfare of the poor and less fortunate were looked into.

The programme vetting and monitoring committee chairman Awangku Jinal Abidin Pengiran Jawa, who is also PBB Bukit Sari branch deputy chairman, said the cost–effective approach was achieved by identifying and categorising the needs, followed by technical appraisal of repairs needed, purchase of raw materials and paying wages instead of awarding contract for the respective jobs.

“We try to stretch the Ringgit as much as we could with this approach without the element of profit as opposed to contract system,” he said.

The vetting committee screened the applicants according to priority and the savings were translated to funds to cover more houses needing repairs as suppliers of construction materials are paid directly under this scheme while villagers provide the manpower.

The Sarawak government had allocated RM1 million each to all Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state assemblymen for repairs and rebuilding of houses and longhouses in their respective constituencies under this programme.

This is in response to the drastic cut in federal funds under this initiative for applications approved by the previous federal government and the Sarawak government felt there was a critical need throughout the state and is compelled to address it without delay.

Awang Tengah at the launch of the project in Kampung Tanjong in Trusan, Bukit Sari, on Oct 28 last year, had instructed that every sen of this fund be utilised by end of the year through a ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) involving villagers and approval was based on the vetting by the district office, community and village heads and Bukit Sari state constituency service centre.

The first phase of the project in Bukit Sari involved 60 houses under the programme and top priority was accorded by the vetting committee to fire victims and dilapidated houses in urgent need of repairs.

The second phase of the programme is underway this year following the full utilisation of the allocated funds in the first phase.