MP claims hundreds disappointed by musical fountain

KUCHING: The Darul Hana Musical Fountain has disappointed hundreds of tourists and locals during the Gawai-Aidilfitri break, claimed Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

According to him, the musical fountain was scheduled to entertain spectators at 8.30pm and 10.30pm, but last week the shows either did not take place or there was only one shortened show.

“For the past one week, I’ve received multiple complaints of the inconsistent shows at the Darul Hana Fountain.

“There were a lot of instances where our tourists gathered at the Waterfront, to watch the show. They were informed of shows at 8.30pm and 10.30pm. However, I’ve got some reports for a few days that there was no show, whether 8.30pm or 10.30pm,” he told journalists at the Democratic Action Party (DAP) headquarters.

According to him, Sarawakians working elsewhere and back for the festivals were also disappointed.

“They travelled back to witness this new tourist attraction. However, they were disappointed that there was no show during the said time.

“What is even more regretful is that there was no proper announcement by the authorities – DBKU (Kuching North City Commission) that is responsible for the Darul Hana Fountain, whether there was a show or not,” he complained.

He urged DBKU to make it clear when shows are cancelled or rescheduled.

“This is so that at least spectators, tourists and locals, who came all the way to witness the fountain would know. A lot of them just waited there for a long time, and after half an hour, they just walked away, disappointed.

“So there should be proper announcement. There are a lot of microphones in the area, an open announcement should be done for tourists and visitors whether there is a show.

“If there is no show at 8.30pm, inform that there will be a show at 10.30pm or another time,” he said.

Dr Yii also proposed DBKU erect signage on the show times at the Kuching Waterfront.

“We have been on the ground in the area and many tourists come up to us and ask ‘What time is the show?’ Many tourists and even locals are not aware of what time the fountain shows are, and there is no proper signage in the area itself,” he said.

“We understand technical issues may happen, but there was no announcement about it, so everybody was made waiting. It’s wasting their time.”