mySalam scheme to include university, military hospitals

PUTRAJAYA: The mySalam protection scheme has now been expanded to include university and military hospitals.

In a press statement yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said that the mySalam would now cover treatment at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre, Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia, International Islamic University of Malaysia and the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh.

Additionally, the scheme would also cover treatment at the Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan, Hospital Angkatan Tentera Lumut, Hospital Angkatan Tentera Kem Terendak, Hospital Tentera Darat Gemas and Hospital Angkatan Tentera Wilayah Kota Kinabalu.

“The Pakatan Harapan government is taking innovative steps to include more hospitals to help patients get further treatment from the experts. Based on the awareness of the B40 group and to give bigger impact to the people, the mySalam scheme now includes treatment in university and military hospitals.

“Patients can benefit from this after getting confirmation from doctors,” Lim said.

The mySalam scheme was launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Jan 24 this year and is a free healthcare protection scheme for the low-income or B40 group undergoing treatment in government hospitals.

Lim added that the scheme was the result of cooperation with insurance company Great Eastern

Holdings which contributed RM2 billion for its initial fund size.

“The scheme is a takaful protection prepared for the B40 group which provides financial aid of a one-off payment of up to RM8,000 if they have been diagnosed with one of 36

critical illnesses, which includes cancer, Alzheimer’s and heart attacks, as well as a daily hospital allowance of RM50 or a maximum of RM700 a year,” Lim said.