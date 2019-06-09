PH Sarawak wants Malaysia Day do to be held in Kuching

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak is calling for this year’s Malaysia Day celebration be held here.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, said holding the national-level Malaysia Day do here is in line with the PH government’s spirit of honouring the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“It has been decided by the PH Sarawak that we will recommend to the federal cabinet to have our Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 in Sarawak.

“It will mark the first celebration of Malaysia Day by the PH government in Sarawak. Last year’s Malaysia Day celebration was held in Sabah,” he told a press yesterday.

According to the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman, “the PH government places a lot of importance and emphasis on MA63, and the implementation of MA63”.

He said the PH government has established the Steering Committee, Working Committee, and 16 cluster groups responding to the committees as well as other related working committees to assist the implementation of MA63.

On whether Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad could be expected at the September 16 celebration, Chong replied, “Let the cabinet decide first.”

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak gazetted Sept 16 as a nationwide public holiday in 2010.