Sarawak to host national-level Malaysia Day celebration

KUCHING: Sarawak will play host to the national-level Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 this year.

This was confirmed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who has consented to the state hosting the celebration.

According to him, the Malaysia Day celebration which will be held here in Kuching, was proposed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Steering Committee meeting last month.

“I accepted the proposal by the Prime Minister and have informed him that Sarawak is ready to play host for this year’s celebration…In fact, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was also present at the time,” he told reporters when met after visiting Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof at his Hari Raya Open House held at CIDB Convention Centre today.

Abang Johari said a committee will be set up between the state and federal government to organise the celebration.

Yesterday, Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak said they will recommend to the federal cabinet to have Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16 be held in Sarawak.

According to PH Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, holding the national-level Malaysia Day do here is in line with the PH government’s spirit of honouring the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

““It will mark the first celebration of Malaysia Day by the PH government in Sarawak. Last year’s Malaysia Day celebration was held in Sabah,” he told a press conference here yesterday.”