Sarawak wushu team hard at work preparing for 2020 Sukma

KUCHING: Sarawak’s preparations for the wushu challenge in Sukma Johor next year is right on track.

Wushu Federation of Sarawak (WFS) deputy president James Ting Ing Seek said in fact the preparations had started right after the Perak Sukma in Ipoh two years ago.

“Our training programme for the elite athletes at the Kota Sentosa elite training centre is ongoing under the watchful eyes of head coach Yoong Thong Foong and elite coach Lau Hui Wei.

“At the same time, we are also closely monitoring our junior development programme to ensure the continuity after the seniors have retired,” he told thesundaypost yesterday.

According to the WFS head coach and the examiner for East Malaysia (Sabah and Sarawak), the Sarawak team will comprise new and old faces as many senior athletes are no longer eligible for the next Sukma.

“Those still eligible are Lee Hui Xian, Elvic Bong Qian Zheng, Clement Thian Fung Seng, Yong Arifah Khairul Kok, Stephanie Ngu Cai Ern and Fu Xian Wei.

“We will be looking for a few more potential athletes because the state team will consist of five boys and five girls,” added Ting.

He said WFS would be working very closely with MSN Sarawak to search for the potential athletes to be roped into the state shadow team.

“We should know who will be the team members in two to three months’ time. The athletes will be selected from Sibu and Miri divisional tournaments as well as the Sarawak Wushu Championship next month and the WuWang Cup in December,” he said.

In continuing the tradition, Ting said WFS will be sending athletes with bright medal prospects to China for an one-month exposure and training.

“We will be sending taolu and sanda athletes to China for the training stint in October this year and another stint next year one and a half month before the Sukma proper.

“The reason why WFS chose China as the country for the exposure of the athletes is that it is a wushu powerhouse and it is the choice of the national athletes as well as athletes of other states.”

In another development, Ting said WFS will be sending delegates to attend the Wushu Federation of Malaysia committee meeting next month in Kuala Lumpur to discuss about the wushu competition in Sukma Johor.

“There may be an increase of events while some events may be dropped or limited,” he pointed out.