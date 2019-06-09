Student succumbs to injuries after accident

KUCHING: A 17-year-old student from Saratok succumbed to his injuries at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) after he was involved in an accident at Jalan Rock around 7.45am yesterday.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased have been identified as Stephenson Manggis Mathew Lium from Rumah Robert Lin, Saratok.

“It is believed that the deceased lost control of his machine while heading towards Wisma Saberkas which caused him to crash his bike on the left side of the road,” said Alexson in a statement today.

An ambulance who was called to the scene, rushed Stephenson to SGH where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at 9.52am.

It was also revealed that the deceased do not posses a valid B2 license.

The case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.