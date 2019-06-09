Tam the rhino to ‘live on’ at Sabah Museum

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew said Tam, the last male rhinocerous in Malaysia which has died, would “live on” at the Sabah Museum.

She said an actual size replica would be constructed using its bones and once ready, foreign and domestic tourists would be able to see the famous animal.

She told this to reporters when met at the Aidilfitri open house hosted by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and state Cabinet ministers here today.

The guests-of-honour were Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni.

Liew, who is also state Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, said a meeting would be held with Sabah Museum and Sabah Wildlife Department soon to discuss the matter.

The Sumatran rhinoceros died in Sabah on May 27. – Bernama