Analysts more cautious on banking sector’s prospects but retains optimism

KUCHING: Analysts are generally growing more cautious on the banking sector, although some are also still optimistic on the sector’s outlook.

According to the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research), uncertainties from the external fronts are still prevailing, with no visible catalyst or potential game changer ahead.

“Domestic risks are looking stable despite challenging conditions,” Kenanga Research said.

“Neutral view is maintained; moderate loans growth still holds with the soft capital markets.”

Similarly, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd maintained its ‘neutral’ sector view as the research firm foresees a sector core earnings growth of 0.9 per cent year on year (y-o-y) in 2019E, followed by three per cent y-o-y in 2020E.

On the other hand, the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) maintained its ‘positive’ view on the sector.

MIDF Research did note that current banking performance seems muted due to headwinds coming from net interest margin compression, especially with the deposit competition and overnight policy rate (OPR) cut.

“However, we believe that banks are being over penalised by those issues given its current share price performance,” the research arm said.

“We believe that there are still positives for banks such as the well containment of cost (or even in some cases, a downtrend) and the low credit cost.

“This should be able to alleviate the weakness in income.”

Hence, MIDF Research is still cautiously optimistic of the overall banking sector in current year 2019 (CY19).