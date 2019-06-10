Another underpass needed near Emart Matang roundabout — Tupong rep

KUCHING: Another underpass needs to be built near the Emart Matang roundabout to ease traffic flow from Matang Jaya to city centre.

Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said this had been suggested to the state government for a study and on its impact to the people.

“The underpass is very important because the traffic flow will be very congested once the four-lane road from Matang Jaya to Malihah junction construction starts. So we need alternative route at Emart Matang roundabout to solve the traffic issues quickly before it brings big problems to road users,” he said when met at his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Sarawak Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka hall yesterday.

He added he would ensure the underpass is built as it is the best solution, like the Temenggung Abang Kipali roundabout.

In terms of funding, he believes that it is not a problem to the Sarawak government as it has a new source of income – the sales tax of five per cent on petroleum products.

On a related matter, he supports the state government’s effort in building new roads and bridges to connect Kampung Sungai Maong and Segedup.

“Location-wise, the area is not in Tupong area but we need to look at its impact to nearby areas especially Tupong. Aside from that, it will be an alternative route to ease traffic and has other development potentials for government and private companies.”

Meanwhile, he urged the authorities like the police and local council to take drastic action on online gambling which is rampant in Matang area.

He said though there were many operations where the premises were ambushed and electricity supply cut off, the operators somehow found ways to continue their illegal activity.

“We hope the authorities will take more drastic action in curbing online gambling, and the public are urged to loge complaint, and not to be scared of them (gambling operators). What they are doing is ruining the future of the community, and we need to play our role in preventing this.”