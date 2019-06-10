Be aware of environmental impact of projects, developers told

KOTA KINABALU: Assistant Finance Minister Kenny Chua urged property developers to be aware of the environmental impact of their developments, particularly in relation to flash floods.

Chua, who is also the Inanam assemblyman, said the state government welcomed developers to undertake development projects in Sabah.

At the same time, he said developers should also take into consideration environmental factors in their projects.

“For example, one of the reasons causing the flash floods yesterday (Saturday) was development.

“In the process of developing Sabah, we should be sensitive to environmental impact so as not to bring damage to properties of nearby residents.”

Chua said he did not wish to see villagers suffering from flash floods due to nearby developments.

He said this when officiating at the two show units of Bukit Bantayan Residences developed by Gamuda Land here yesterday.

On another note, Chua was pleased to see the large-scale development by the company in Inanam.

He hoped Gamuda Land would expand its development to other locations in Sabah, including Sandakan, Papar and Beaufort as well.

In conjunction with the official opening of the two show units, the developer also inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with seven retailers from several sectors, namely food and beverage (F&B), childcare, groceries and services.

The retailers, namely Bess, Xiang Xiang, Superteddy, Crack Inc, Soapy Laundry, 7 Circle Convenience Store and Damn Good Burger, took up 50 per cent tenancy of Curve 25, the retail segment of Bukit Bantayan Residences.

Gamuda Land is also in talks with more retailers to ensure a good mix of comprehensive retail services.

Gamuda Land’s Bukit Bantayan Residences general manager Cheo Yuan Ping is confident that the development is on track for delivery.

“What truly differentiates Gamuda Land’s developments is our mindful planning.

“We work ahead by bringing all the components together thoughtfully and locking down good partnerships in advance to activate the home place, eating place, play place, park place and shopping place.

“In the case of Bukit Bantayan Residences, it is about securing the access to daily necessities and conveniences which residences can enjoy soon as they move in.”

Comprising 25 units of shops and located at the podium level that houses wellness facilities such as swimming pool, gymnasium, multipurpose hall and more, Curve 25 is part of Gamuda Land’s place-making initiative to reinvent public spaces into community places that bring people together.

Bukit Bantayan Residences comprises three apartment blocks that sit on the hilltop of an 18-acre land in Inanam, overlooking the South China Sea and a lush mountainous landscape. The 25-storey 296-unit Ebena Tower is targeted for Vacant Possession (VP) in the last quarter of 2019 while the 25-storey 296-unit Cemara Tower and the 27-storey 320-unit Dilenia Tower are expected to be ready in 2020 and 2021 respectively. The entire project offers a total of 912 apartment units, 25 retail shop lots, a park, wellness facilities and more.

The development also projects and encourages outlook amidst the current property market with 90 per cent sales achieved for Ebena Tower. Also, 75 per cent and 60 per cent construction have been completed for Cemara Tower and Dilenia Tower, respectively.

On the other hand, Gamuda Land is offering limited tethered hot air balloon rides for the public during the period of June 14-16, 22-23, 29-30 from 7.30am to 10.30am. There will also be Instagrammable ‘cold inflation’ session where visitors can walk into the balloon envelope that is filled with cold air as it lies on the ground from 11.30am to 4pm.

To find out more about the development, visit Bukit Bantayan Residences Sales Gallery or call 088-254450.

Also present at the event were Gamuda Land marketing and sales executive director Lillian Lung Hian Li and general manager of finance, David Ng.