Canon’s latest EOS 200D II a light DSLR camera to capture moments effortlessly

KUCHING: Canon’s brand-new EOS 200D II, the world’s lightest DSLR camera with vari-angle monitor, is a step up from smartphone photography as it is a fun and easy-to-use DSLR camera, packed with the latest technology from EOS mirrorless camera.

It is equipped with features such as enhanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology with expanded AF area and better low light AF ability, Eye Detection AF, 4K UHD video recording and 4K Time-lapse video function.

It is also an ideal camera for entry-level users who love the responsive control as well as the comfortable grip of EOS DSLR camera and for taking family photos and videos, and even VLOG shooting.

The compact camera body is equipped with an approximately 24.1-megapixel APS-C size CMOS image sensor and the latest DIGIC 8 digital imaging processor for improved image quality and a host of new features.

EOS 200D II retains the side-opening design for its 3-inch 1.04M-dot vari-angle LCD monitor, making it easy to shoot from high or low angles and even taking self-portraits. The monitor also supports Touch Shutter function that enables easy autofocus and shooting simply with a touch on the monitor.

In EOS 200D II, users can enjoy the benefits of both EOS DSLR and mirrorless cameras through the use of Optical Viewfinder and Live View Shooting respectively. With the ‘no time-lag’ characteristic of optical viewfinder and nine-point high-precision (center cross-type) AF system, users can shoot fast-pacing subjects responsively with a continuous shooting speeds of approximately five FPS.

By incorporating Canon’s latest DIGIC 8 digital imaging processor, Dual Pixel CMOS AF (DAF) technology in Live View shooting has been enhanced vastly. DAF achieves an ultra-fast AF speed of 0.03 seconds, enabling users to capture fleeting moments easily with fast and accurate AF.

The camera is also now capable to record 4K UHD video in 25p/23.98p format and Full HD video in 59.94p/50p format for easy creation of high quality daily life video.

Having the easy operation, the EOS 200D II enables entry-level users to capture the moment with high quality image.

The camera retains the ‘Feature Assistant’ graphical user interface with simple and easy-to-understand user guide to help even first time DSLR users to master the shooting operation as well as get familiar with different shooting modes and effects.

There are 12 built-in special scene modes to cope with the needs of shooting in different occasions.

Furthermore, EOS 200D II supports Bluetooth low energy technology for more convenient and continuous connection between the camera and compatible smartphones at low power consumption.

As long as the Bluetooth connection is enabled, users can wake up the camera anytime from their smartphones to browse and transfer images (via Wi-Fi) even the camera switched off automatically.

The Bluetooth function also supports wireless remote shooting with smartphone or Wireless Remote Controller BR-E1 from any direction within 5m from the camera.

In addition, shooting location can also be appended to images by acquiring GPS information from smartphone via Bluetooth connection. This makes it easy to geotag images, create travel blog, as well as check-in to a location when uploading images to social platforms.

The new Canon EOS 200D II is now available at authorised Canon retailers.

Technical Specifications

Built-in flash: Yes

Closest focusing distance (cm): 25

Digital zoom: Approximately 3x to 10x (movie only)

Dimensions (excluding protrusions): Approximately 122.4 x 92.6 x 69.8mm

Drive system: Stepping Motor-driven lead screw + rack system

Effective ISO: 100 – 25,600 (H:51,200)

Effective pixels (megapixels): 24.1

Focal length (35mm equivalent): 28.8 to 88mm(3x)

Image resolution: 6000 x 4000 (L), 3984 x 2656 (M), 2976 x 1984 (S1), 2400 x 1600 (S2), 6000 x 4000 (RAW/C-RAW)

Image stabliser: Lens-shift type

LCD monitor (size): 3.0 inch

Manual focus: Available

Memory card type: SD, SDHC, SDXC, UHS-I cards compatible

Metering mode: 63-mode TTL Evaluative, partial, spot, centre weighted average

Optical zoom: 3-times

Processor type: DIGIC 8

Sensor size: APS-C

Shooting modes: Scene Intelligent Auto, Special scene modes (Portrait, Smooth Skin, Group Photo, Landscape, Sports, Kids, Close-up, Food, Candlelight, Night Portrait, Handheld Night Scene, HDR Backlight Control), Creative filters (Grainy B/W, Soft focus, Fish-eye effect, Water painting effect, Toy camera effect, Miniature effect, HDR art standard, HDR art vivid, HDR art bold, HDR art embossed), Program AE, Shutter-priority AE, Aperture-priority AE, Manual exposure