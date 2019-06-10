Chong: Federal Cabinet yet to decide on whether Sarawak will host Malaysia Day do

KUCHING: The federal Cabinet has yet to make a decision on whether Sarawak will be hosting this year’s Malaysia Day celebration.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak recently decided to recommend to the federal Cabinet to have this year’s Malaysia Day do in the city due to the fact that the Cabinet had sought their views on the matter.

“I don’t think the Cabinet has made a decision although there might be consultation between (Prime Minister) Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad) and him (Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg),” he told a news conference here today.

Chong, who is PH Sarawak chairman, stressed that “nothing is final” and this was why the Cabinet sought opinion from the state PH, which decided during a meeting last Saturday that they would recommend the celebration be held in Sarawak.

Abang Johari was yesterday quoted as saying that Sarawak would play host to this year’s Malaysia Day celebration.