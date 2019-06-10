Duo charged with Grab driver’s murder

TUARAN: Two car wash workers were jointly charged in the Magistrate’s Mobile Court today with the murder of a Grab driver last month.

No plea was recorded from Arsit Indanan, 20 and Amru Al Asy Japri, 24, who were brought before Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun.

The duo were accused of murdering Mohammad Hanafiee Jaffar, 27, inside a car at the roadside of Jalan Marabahai in Tuaran between 4am and 5am on May 25.

The court fixed July 11 for the re-mention of the case and both the accused persons were ordered to be further held in custody, pending disposal of the case.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Papilus Primus prosecuted, Arsit was unrepresented while counsel Dominic Chew represented Amru.