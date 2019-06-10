Fatimah advises youth to be patient, keep calm when facing challenges

KUCHING: A total of 54 underage Sarawakians (under the age of 18 years old) were reported missing between 2015 and April 2019, according to Minister of Welfare, Community Well being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah today.

In citing the “Police Missing Persons portal” as her source, Fatimah said out of the figure, those aged between 15 and 18 years old made up the largest group who had yet to return home.

She also disclosed that those who went missing under the age of 12 were all found and one had died.

Fatimah, however, cautioned that the figure based on the “Police Missing Persons portal” could be tricky because some parents might not have lodged police reports when their children went missing.

“Among the reasons for them to leave or run away from home were conflicts at home, following their casual friends, dropping out from schools and joining friends who had been promised jobs,” she said.

“What I fear is that the may fall victims to some ‘predator’ who would take advantage of their predicament especially when they are young and immature. They may or might have been vulnerable to would be rapists, human traffickers and any person with evil intention,” she added.

Fatimah took the opportunity to advise the youth to be patient and keep calm when facing challenges at home or outside.

“Do not make a decision when you are angry. Do not simply leave your home but to remain calm,” she said.

Fatimah also advised parents who are disappointed to refrain from saying things which they may regret later on.