KEC International holds ‘Air pollution public awareness’ drive at Tg Batu beach

BINTULU: KEC International (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, a primary contractor of Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), recently held an ‘Air pollution public awareness’ drive at Tanjung Batu beach in conjunction with the World Environment Day.

Themed ‘Beat Air Pollution, World Environment Day celebrated on June 5 is one of the most important days observed by the United Nations worldwide as a platform for encouraging awareness and propagating the need for protecting the environment.

Since its conception in 1974, World Environment Day has had a special theme relating to the pressing environmental concern of the time.

“It is a celebration of all nature has to offer, but on the other hand, it serves as a healthy reminder that we should be more aware of our carbon footprints and what we can do to preserve the environment,” KEC International (M) Sdn Bhd Bintulu Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) manager Swaraj Kumar said.

He added the campaign was done on person-to-person basis by KEC staff to inform the people about the risk and prevention of air pollution and individual action to reduce the environmental impact.

“Face masks were also distributed to the people along with measures and explanation on how an individual can reduce air pollution and creat awareness to breathe clean air, aligned with the global movement of wearing mask to convey message of ‘Right to breathe clean air’ to global leaders,” he told The Borneo Post.

The KEC team also conducted a ‘beach clean-up’ to collect plastic waste.

According to Swaraj, last year the company also organised beach clean-up at Tanjung Batu and affirmed its commitment to replace single-use plastic with reusable alternatives under the #Beat Plastic Pollution.

“These activities are creating conscious awareness of how an individual can contribute to the cause, and small changes in our daily lives can reduce the environmental impact of plastic and air pollution,” he added.

KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) major with presence across power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, smart infrastructure, cables and solar, executing 275KV transmission line project in Sarawak is a primary contractor of SEB.