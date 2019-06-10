Lai: Hold Malaysia Day do in KL instead of rotating between S’wak, Sabah

MIRI: Malaysia Day celebration should be held in capital of Malaysia instead of holding it either in Sarawak and Sabah, said senior lawyer Datuk Lawrence Lai.

According to him, it would be more appropriate to hold Malaysia Day celebration in the capital of the country as an avenue to create a sense of national solidarity instead of treating it as an East Malaysian affair while the rest of the country is disinterested.

“The Pakatan Harapan government should host (Malaysia Day celebration) in Kuala Lumpur, as holding it either in Sarawak or Sabah gives a wrong impression that Malaysia Day is East Malaysian affair. This is a good opportunity to correct that,” he said.

He was when asked to comment on the contradictory statements by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who said that the state has agreed as requested by the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for Malaysia Day celebration to be held in Sarawak, while Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs and PH Sarawak chief Chong Chieng Jen said the federal cabinet has yet to decide whether it would be held in Sarawak.

Lai said the rotation of venue for Malaysia day between Sarawak and Sabah had given the wrong impression that it was merely an East Malaysian affair when the whole country should be celebrating this occasion as the birth of Malaysia on Sept 16, every year.

He said since the recognition of Sept 16 as Malaysia Day and a public holiday by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government, the host of the celebration had been alternated only between Sarawak and Sabah.

“The issue to be held in Sarawak or not this year is nothing new nor exciting. The nagging poser is why was it never been hosted in other states in Peninsular Malaysia to promote greater sense of belonging as Malaysians?” he asked.

Lai said the national day celebration on Aug 31 was hardly felt by ordinary people in Sarawak and Sabah as that was not the day the two states gained their Independence.