Latheefa should expedite Sabah cases – Bumburing

KOTA KINABALU: Now that the Prime Minster has put to rest the controversy on the appointment of Latheefa Beebi Koya as the new chief of Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), she should be given the chance to do her work and bring MACC to a new level.

Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred M Bumburing said the rakyat had the right to be disappointed on the bypassing of the Parliamentary Select Committee in the process of the appointment as PH had promised during the 14th general election that parliament was empowered on the appointments of heads of important departments and government agencies.

“As announced by the PM, the appointment did not even go through the cabinet. This is surely another retraction by PH from its promises, and the people are still waiting for much anticipated reforms in the governance of the country.

“Nevertheless, the PM must have his own reason in appointing Latheefa having in mind her background as a human rights lawyer.

“The onus is now upon her to stay steadfast to her principle for a fair society. Her performance as the head of this important body will be a measure of her true principle. She is expected to carry out her duty without fear or favour,” he said in a statement yesterday.

PCS is hopeful that Latheefa will expedite the conclusions of many investigations done by MACC before the last election, including many high profile arrests in Sabah.

“It is of paramount importance that MACC, under the new head, stands on its own, without political interference. Though her appointment did not go through parliament, she needs to assert that her tenure is at the behest of the legislature.

“Corruption is the opium of society. Not only that corruption suppresses good governance, it also suppresses the ordinary rakyat who cannot afford to pay illegally in securing services that they deserve from government departments and agencies. Corruption is not necessarily confined to giving and receiving elicit money but unnecessary delaying of services is a kind of corruption. If corruption is to be rooted out, then a re-look at the SOP of departments, especially those front line departments, have to be done.

“I would like to suggest that a personnel from MACC be placed in those departments. This personnel would not only oversee

loopholes of corruption but also look at why certain important services are not rendered accordingly. The staff of these departments and agencies would think twice in indulging corrupt practices if they know that there is an MACC officer among them. Some might think that my suggestion is tantamount to placing ‘secret police’ among civil society but it might be necessary. I don’t suggest a permanent set-up but can be reviewed once the corruption rejection culture is inculcated among the people,” he said.