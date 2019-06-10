Over 800,000 builders to benefit from Green Card

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 800,000 construction workers will benefit from the new Construction Personnel Registration Card, or Green Card, set to take effect in August this year.

Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) chairman, Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajuddin Ali, said via the technological advancement of the Construction Personnel Registration Card Enhancement Programme, the new card will allow CIDB to have better control over security and card issuance management.

“Over the years, we discovered that many dishonest parties were producing fake registration cards. Therefore we required a card with an enhanced security feature so that it couldn’t be cloned,” he told Bernama.

Ahmad Tajuddin said the new card will include a virtual ID which can be accessed by the users, employers and CIDB enforcement officers to check on registration status. (Construction personnel registration began in 1997.)

He added that unlike the current card, which is mainly for identification, the new card will allow site supervisors or safety officers to record workers’ attendance via a QR code, as well as prepare attendance reports for site management purposes.

This programme was done collaboratively by CIDB Malaysia and Bayo Pay (M) Sdn Bhd.

Bayo group chief executive officer, Aznul Abdullah, explained that it is a dual purpose ID and payment card which will allow workers the convenience of worldwide payment acceptance and cash withdrawal from Mastercard-compatible automated teller machines.

“With the electronic payment feature, construction personnel will be able to send remittances, make payment via QR code and in-app purchases, reload and top-up.

“Via its communication platform, they will be able to report site accidents, while through the training platform, gain unlimited access to online training content,” he said.

The mobile wallet app will be available in the third quarter of 2019 at the Apple Store and Google Play Store. – Bernama