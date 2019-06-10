Raya road deaths rise to 189 nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The 11th day of Ops Selamat 15, in conjunction with the Aidilfitri festive season, recorded an additional 13 road fatalities bringing the death toll to 189 cases until Saturday.

Royal Malaysia Police corporate communications head Senior Asst Comm Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said the number of accidents also increased to 18,053 cases, compared to 16,470 cases on the previous day.

“As of Saturday, Selangor recorded the highest number of fatalities with another five deaths, followed by Johor (3), while Penang, Malacca, Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak each recorded one death,” she said.

Asmawati said Selangor still contributed to the highest number of accidents with 4,715 cases, followed by Johor (2,781), Kuala Lumpur (2,140) and Perak 1,517 cases. “Police conducted 3,226 operations while 241,144 summonses were issued for various offences,” she said.

Burglary cases involving houses and premises also increased to 501, with an increase of 60 cases as of Saturday.

“Selangor recorded 121 burglary cases, Sabah (51), Perak (45) and Sarawak (44),” she said.

Ops Selamat, which ends on June 12, focuses on six major offences, namely driving on the emergency lane, overtaking on double lines, using hand phones while driving, queue jumping, speeding and beating traffic lights. — Bernama