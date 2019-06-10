Satok Aidilfitri Bazaar clash nothing to do with us — KUBSB

KUCHING: Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Cooperative Berhad (KUBSB) has denied its involvement in a fight which broke out at the Satok Aidilfitri Bazaar on the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Its chairman Razemi Sarbini said based on an investigation carried out, the fight took place at the carpark area involving several five-foot-way hawkers.

“Since the five-foot-way hawkers are not under KUBSB, the incident has nothing to do with KUBSB,” he said in a statement yesterday.

However, he commented that the incident – a video of which was uploaded on Facebook – was regrettable and hoped more strict enforcement measures would be implemented in future bazaars to avoid a repeat.

“I believe all hawkers who traded at the Satok Aidilfitri Bazaar have followed all rules set by KUBSB, who are the organisers of the bazaar. They were committed in not breaking any rules set by us,” he added.

Among the strict requirements for traders at the Satok Aidilfitri Bazaar include not selling illegal goods such as firecrackers. Apart from that, Razemi also requested that a mobile police station be placed at the parking area near the site of the Satok Aidilfitri Bazaar in future.

“The presence of the police during the time the bazaar is held will help monitor the activities of the people who come to the bazaar, and also control the situation at the bazaar as well.”

He also extended his appreciation to Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and the Sarawak government for their support in staging the Satok Aidilfitri Bazaar.

“We acknowledge that there were shortcomings on our part as organisers this year, and we will try to overcome it in the future so that it does not recur. In this regard, we also hope to get cooperation and support from the authorities especially the police to ensure the safety of visitors in conjunction with the Satok Aidilfitri Bazaar in the future,” he said.

He also said KUBSB will not hesitate to take action against those who discredit the organisation by associating it with the incident.