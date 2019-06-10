Suziana, Matthew crowned Miss, Mister BTV

BAU: Suziana Damik and Matthew Malong Bill bested nine finalists to be crowned Miss and Mister Borneo Tribal Festival 2019 held at Borneo Tribal Village (BTV), Kampung Apar Singai here on Saturday.

Winners were awarded RM1,000 cash, a crown, sash, trophy, a certificate and RM2,000 worth of products and services from Borneo Medispa, four-day three-night’s stay at BTV and other goodies by the Borneo Tribal Festival advisor Datuk Peter Nansian.

For the male category, the first runner-up was Dino Randy Keni and the second runner-up was Mohammad Zahid Ngaiman.

For the female category, Emilia Mujan Kayan was the first runner up while the second runner-up was Priscillya Stevenson Satu.

The first runner-up for both categories received a cash prize of RM800, a sash, a trophy, a certificate, three-day two-night’s stay at BTV and goodies.

The second runners-up received RM600, a sash, a trophy, certificate, two-day one-night stay at BTV plus other goodies.

Subsidiary titles such as Miss and Mister Popular, Miss and Mister Borneo Medispa, Miss and Mister Nyitzit Choice Award and Miss and Mister Photogenic by Pure Sangon were also awarded to contestants.

In the male category, Zahid was named Mister Popular, Mister Borneo Medispa and Mister Nyitzit Choice Award – while Randy was named Mister Photogenic.

Suziana was named Miss Borneo Medispa and Miss Photogenic, while Rachael Emilia John Ahwang took home the subsidiary titles Miss Popular and Miss Nyitzit Choice Award.

The beauty pageant was part of the three-day Borneo Tribal Festival 2019 held at BTV, with its finals held during the first day of the festival on June 7 (Friday).

The festival also features an exhibition of tribal food and beverages, handicrafts, activities and games such as cock boxing, football golf competition and blowpipe competition.