S’wak govt to carry on with business-friendly policies – Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sarawak Government will carry on with its business-friendly policies and create a more conducive environment to attract more high value and high-technology investments to Sarawak.

This was the assurance given by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who expressed his confidence that the increase in public spending within these two years to build the state’s physical and digital infrastructure will further enhance Sarawak’s economic growth to about six per cent.

“Sarawak’s economy need to grow by at least six per cent annually in order to be able to attain the status of a developed economy by 2030,” he said at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the state government, Beijing BECA Sci-Tech Co Ltd and Sinopec Engineering Incorporation on the proposed development of an integrated oil and gas complex in Lawas at a leading hotel today.

He pointed out that Sarawak has sizeable oil and gas reserves which have mainly been exported in the raw form and not much value adding activities to derive more benefits for the state.

As such, he said the state now wants to take active part in the development of its oil and gas resources and the state government has taken some strategic steps to empower itself to undertake such development.

“In tandem with Sarawak’s oil and gas policy, we welcome the active participation of the private sector in the development of the state’s oil and gas sector.

“Therefore, today’s MoU signing is an auspicious step towards expanding our capacity and capability in the oil and gas sector instead of being mere spectator and waiting for ‘handouts’.”

Abang Johari said investors such as Beijing BECA Sci-Tech Co., Ltd. and Sinopec Engineering Incorporation who have chosen Sarawak as an investment location clearly reflected Sarawak’s standing as a preferred investment destination among the many possible locations within Malaysia and the region.

“Investors do not simply come with their money to invest; before they come they must have studied the strength and potential of our economy, and other non-economic factors like political and social stability.

“With a clear economic policy direction and a big reserve Sarawak has a strong financial standing and I do believe these are the factors that have prompted BECA and SINOPEC to consider investing in Sarawak.”

Abang Johari later witnessed the signing of the MoU where signing on behalf of the state government was Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development permanent secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng whereas BECA and SINOPEC were represented by their president Hao Liang and vice president Zhao Xiangdong respectively.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and Small, Medium Enterprise (SME) Development Datuk Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister of Industries and Investment Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, acting State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion and Deputy State Secretary (Socio-Economic Transformation ) Datu Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.