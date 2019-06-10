TNB partners with MPSP to reduce carbon footprint

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), through its subsidiary TNB Renewables Sdn Bhd, has signed an agreement of intent for supply agreement for renewable energy (SARE) with Seberang Prai Municipal Council (MPSP) to install solar panels on the rooftops of public markets and some designated state government offices in Penang.

The signing marked a significant milestone towards making MPSP Penang’s first local authority to choose solar energy generation, as well as the first municipal council in the country that is going green with the national utility corporation, through the SARE, said TNB in a statement yesterday.

MPSP president Datuk Seri Rozali Mohamud said the signing brought MPSP a step closer towards realising the council’s low-carbon society agenda through its smart city initiative in Seberang Perai.

With the signing of the agreement, TNB Renewables’ wholly-owned subsidiary, GSPARX Sdn Bhd, will subsequently study and identify suitable sites for solar panels installation for MPSP under zero upfront solution.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) installation will also enable MPSP to sell excess solar energy to TNB and get energy credit on a ‘one-on-one’ offset basis to further reduce its bills via the Net Energy Metering scheme.

SARE, a tripartite contract between TNB, GSPARX as the registered solar PV investor, and MPSP as the customer, allows the municipal council to enjoy a lower electricity rate than the gazette tariff.

SARE is presently offered by TNB’s wholly-owned subsidiary, TNBX Sdn Bhd, and is generally offered to local and federal government buildings, commercial and industrial customers to help reduce their electricity cost through RE generation.

The supply agreement leverages on TNB’s integrated billing system, whereby customers benefit from the convenience of monitoring their total energy consumption and cost.

This single bill can also be viewed via myTNB mobile application. — Bernama