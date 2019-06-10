Voon Lee Shan still a DAP member – Chong

KUCHING: The newly-elected Parti Bumi Kenyalang president Voon Lee Shan is still a member of Democratic Action Party (DAP).

This was confirmed by DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen during a press conference here today.

“I congratulate him (Voon) on his newly-elected post as the president of Parti Bumi Kenyalang. But based on our DAP records, he is still a member of DAP,” said the Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs at the DAP headquarters here.

According to Chong, the party’s membership records are of the latest this year.

“Our organising secretary has checked and he (Voon) has not tendered his resignation.”

He said DAP Sarawak would issue a letter in due course, requesting Voon to explain himself given that the party’s constitution does not allow dual membership.

“Some explanation needs to be done. We will issue a letter because everyone is entitled to a chance to be heard,” added Chong.

Voon recently issued a statement saying that he would be heading Parti Bumi Kenyalang as a path for him to return to active politics.

Voon was selected as the Batu Lintang assemblyman under the ticket of DAP in the 2006 state election.

He was dropped by the party in the subsequent state election in 2011 when DAP and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) swapped seats – Batu Lintang for Padungan.