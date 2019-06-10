Voon says DAP sacked him on eve of 2011 state election nomination day

KUCHING: The newly-minted Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan has clarified that he is no longer a member of the Democratic Action Party (DAP).

The former Batu Lintang assemblyman said DAP dismissed him on the eve of nomination day for the 2011 state election, and this sacking happened at the DAP headquarters here.

“When my Batu Lintang seat was swapped with PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) Padungan seat, (DAP) killed two birds with one stone.

“Out too was the incumbent for Padungan Dominique Ng, who was not asked to defend his seat,” he said in a press statement today.

Voon was responding to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s statement that the former was still a DAP member.

According to Voon, the dismissal was done despite five out of seven DAP branches in the city wanting him to defend the Batu Lintang constituency.

He recalled that he had campaigned for the DAP and also PKR’s See Chee How, who won Batu Lintang handsomely in the 2011 election albeit the dismissal.

On April 16, 2011, See who polled 13,235 votes in a three-cornered fight with SUPP’s Sih Hua Tong and Independent candidate Lina Soo won the seat with a convincing majority of 8,381 votes.

“I have to thank (DAP advisor and Iskandar Puteri MP) Lim Kit Siang for consoling me and asking me to help in the campaign, which I did.

“I have no ill feelings against anyone of them (from DAP) when they sacked me that way without any warning to me. No reason was given except for a short remark to say DAP no more need my service, that’s all.

“The bridge was borken! My heart sank!,” said Voon, who is a lawyer by profession.

He said he had been trying to find answers to why he “was abandoned from home” over the years.

“As an abandoned political child, I was wandering in the wilderness for many years, but while I was at the roadside at Samaria, some good Samaritans saw me, picked me up to go to their home.

“There was great joy in heaven that an abandoned child is back! Heaven has opened its door to me and now I have a home,” he added.

Voon said some veterans in politics had explained to him that Batu Lintang was his garden and Padungan Ng’s, and that the fruit trees planted by them over there grew well.

“They also told me that the fruit tree planted in Batu Lintang and Padungan are beautiful and sweet to eat, but can be poisonous. So, eat nicely,” he quipped.