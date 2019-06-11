Amend Section 5 (1) MACC Act 2009 — Nga

TELUK INTAN: Dewan Rakyat deputy Speaker, Nga Kor Ming has proposed that Section 5(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) 2009 be amended to improve the procedure for the appointment of the MACC Chief Commissioner.

When suggesting that the amendment be carried out at the next Dewan Rakyat sitting, Nga said currently the section gave the power to the Prime Minister to appoint any individual to head the enforcement body.

“The amendment must include a clause so that before an appointment is made the appointed individual must be referred first to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee for Major Public Post Appointments.

“As such, in the appointment process in future, the name of the individual who is proposed by the Prime Minister will be handed to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee for background scrutiny, then the Prime Minister will make a final evaluation before its is submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for appointment,” he said.

Nga, who is also Teluk Intan Member of Parliament, said this to reporters after launching the 21st general meeting of the Hilir Perak branch Union of Administrative Assistants (Education) Peninsular Malaysia) at the Hilir Perak District Education Office here yesterday. — Bernama