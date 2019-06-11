Army thwarts attempt to smuggle gas tanks over Malaysia-Indonesia border

SERIAN: An attempt to smuggle 68 tanks of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by two Indonesian men was foiled by the 10th Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment (RRD) team at Tebedu Inland Port here at 7.44am yesterday.

Captain Jorani Dawum said five of his team members were conducting ‘Operasi Awas’ when they came across three vans about 600 metres from the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

“They saw that some individuals were working to move gas tanks and being suspicious of the activity, they continued to approach the three vans.

“However, two of the vans immediately drove off towards Indonesia after they became aware of the presence of the authorities.

“Two suspects, age 31 and 34, who were not able to escape, were then detained, and the van filled with gas tanks seized,” he said when contacted here today.

According to Jorani, an inspection showed that the suspects were carrying LPG tanks without any permits or licenses from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

“The two suspects along with the van and 68 gas tanks were handed over to KPDNHEP for further action.

“Police reports have also been lodged at the Tebedu Police Station and the total seizure is estimated to be worth around RM37,000,” he said.