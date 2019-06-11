ASSB: Allegations against Assar ‘baseless, misconceived’

KUCHING: The board of Amanah Saham Sarawak Bhd (ASSB) – the management company of Assar Unit Trust Fund (Assar) – has refuted what it terms as ‘baseless and misconceived’ allegations of acts of misappropriation, misuse of funds and misdeed of a massive scale in respect of Assar and its board of directors, as published in the media.

In a statement issued yesterday, ASSB said the defamatory allegations selectively referred to certain items of public information published by ASSB in the Assar Interim Manager’s Report for Financial Year 2019.

“Assar operates within the confines of the highly-regulated capital market industry, and all aspects of its operations are fully transparent to the Securities Commission as regulator.

“ASSB complies fully with all requirements for reporting to ASSB stakeholders as required under the SC regulations,” it said.

ASSB added that Assar – established in 1993 as a Sarawak government initiative – had earnestly striven to fulfil its socially-oriented goal of uplifting the socio-economic well-being of Bumiputeras in Sarawak, despite several global and national stock market crises.

To date, it said a total of RM600.59 million of dividends (or an average of RM24.02 million of dividends per year) had been distributed to unit holders.

“Whilst Assar has experienced capital depreciation arising from the severe impact of several financial crises in the past and the limited range of investments permitted to it, the board stresses that this has been clearly and transparently disclosed to both the regulators and unit-holders in Assar’s annual reports.

“The board also wishes to set the record straight that only a mere 0.87 per cent of Assar units are currently held by recipients of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land compensation.”

It added that the change in the ‘Fund Trustee’, which took place in 2014, had nothing to do with the change in the federal government last year, as insinuated in the defamatory allegations published in the media.

Besides, ASSB pointed out that the fund management fee was determined strictly in accordance with the fee formula approved by the relevant authorities.

“In the interests of Assar, the management company has over the years voluntarily waived part of its management fees whilst juggling the need to maintain the minimum level of shareholder’s funds under its licensing requirements.

“Moreover, the RM1 minimum price guarantee mechanism was introduced in 1999 to protect the unit-holders of Assar against capital loss and was fully approved by the relevant authorities.

“The guarantee was issued by Permodalan Assar Sdn Bhd (PASB) – the holding company of ASSB – and PASB has been complying with its obligations under the guarantee since the ‘Minimum Price Guarantee’ structure was put in place,” it said.

According to the board, it is understood that the Sarawak government is aware of the current challenges faced by Assar, and that it is undertaking a strategic review to restructure Assar in the best interests of the unit-holders and the fund itself moving forward.

As a result of these ‘baseless’ defamatory statement and allegations, ASSB said two police reports had been lodged against the makers of these statements for criminal defamation and abuse of multimedia platforms under the respective laws.

“ASSB is contemplating legal recourse, and has appointed its legal advisors to take the necessary action.”

The board reiterated that ASSB remained fully ready and willing to cooperate with the public and any relevant authority to put an end to these baseless rumours.