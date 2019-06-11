CMS denies quarry threatens homes

KUCHING: CMS Group has refuted claims that its quarry at Mile 7 near here has breached its boundaries or is unsafe after residents in its vicinity expressed concern that their homes were in danger.

CMS Group Corporate Reputation and Communications head Jason Lee said the company operated all its quarries within established legal geographical boundaries.

He pointed out that a third party geotechnical report last year found that the quarry walls near residential and commercial areas there were unlikely to fail.

“CMS operates all our quarries within established legal geographical boundaries and we strongly refute any claims that we are breaching those boundaries.

“In addition, we continually monitor noise, vibration and dust to ensure our absolute compliance to stringent standards imposed by the relevant authorities. This is absolutely the case for our quarry at Mile 7.

“A third party geotechnical report dated August 2018 states that the quarry walls near residential and commercial areas maintain strong integrity, are solid and are unlikely to fail,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Earlier, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen claimed that the quarry operation might pose a threat to the soil integrity in the area.

On Chong’s claim that the quarry was expanding, Lee said: “It is not expanding. We are operating within the permissible limits.”

Lee asserted that CMS had operated its quarry at Mile 7 within the boundaries of the law.

“As far as blasting is concerned, it is done within permissible limits and our quarry operation in Mile 7 has been closely monitored.”

He explained further that a quarry would always come before a township in that only after a quarry was opened, would a township with houses and shops be developed near it.

At a press conference yesterday, Chong said residents of Taman Mei Lee and nearby neighbourhoods had expressed concern that the quarry’s operation might affect the foundation of their houses.

He said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii had raised the matter in Parliament, and the Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry had replied that quarries were regulated in Sarawak by the Land and Survey Department of Sarawak.

“This is an area of state autonomy, which the federal government has no jurisdiction to interfere. There is a concern on whether the operation of the quarry is too near,” he said.

In view of this, Chong, who is Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, called upon the Sarawak government to carry out a thorough soil study in the area to ensure the safety of residents there.

At present, he said the quarry, which had existed since the 1950s, is located only 250m from Taman Mei Lee, which is the nearest residential area.

He also claimed that the quarry area was ‘expanding’, while the residential areas there were constructed in the 1970s.

“Even though the quarry came into existence first, the government ought to look into whether there is a need to issue a stop work order for the operation.”

According to him, at least 60 households nearest to the operation of the quarry could be affected.

To a question, he said he could not be certain whether any latest environmental impact assessment (EIA) had been done on the quarry operation.

“We don’t know if EIA requirement was in place at that time, and we don’t know if there is any continued EIA reports done. Anyway, there should be a new EIA report.

“The quarry is more than 10-storey deep and the size of it is still expanding. Given the strong political background of the company to the state government, we are worried that the safety of the people in the surrounding area will be compromised.”

Chong said the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources would write to the Sarawak government to request for a soil study to be carried out in the area.

“We hope this study would be carried out without any political consideration. We don’t want any disaster to happen before action is taken,” he added.

With him at the press conference were Dr Yii and former Stampin MP Julian Tan.