Govt trying to ascertain actual cause of Orang Asli deaths

JASIN: The government is trying to determine the actual cause for the deaths of members of the Batek tribe in Kampung Kuala Koh, Gua Musang, Kelantan that occurred between May and last week.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said their deaths may be due to a disease but the disease has yet to be identified.

“Yes, we are looking for the reason why there are so many deaths.

“There may be an infection of one type of disease but at this time we do not know what type of disease has caused their deaths,” he told a media conference here yesterday.

On Sunday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P Waytha Moorthy was reported to have said that 14 Batek tribe members in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang have died in the past one month, including two confirmed due to pneumonia.

However, the day before, Gua Musang district police chief Supt Taufik Maidin denied allegations of Orang Asli residents in the village that 13 people had died of a mysterious illness.

On another matter, Dr Mahathir said civil servants had to confirm their participation in a political party and could participate in politics but they were not allowed to become party leaders.

He said that as civil servants they should not be influenced by their membership in any political party and thus have to adhere to all the directives and decisions made by the government elected by the people.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir said the appointment of Latheefa Beebi Koya as the new chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was based on her straight personality.

The appointment of Latheefa as the new MACC chief for a two-year contract effective June 1 was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office on June 4 and drew various reactions from many quarters. — Bernama