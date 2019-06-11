KKMM to draw up policy to help meet IR 4.0 manpower requirements

KLANG: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) is drawing up a technology-based policy for adoption by schools in future in line with efforts to produce manpower that is in tune with developments in the digital era and Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0).

Minister Gobind Singh Deo said such a policy was deemed necessary in view that certain current requirements need to be fine-tuned to meet the challenges of the new technology era in the coming years.

He said the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) had already started conducting learning sessions at several schools on topics like computer programming, Artificial Intelligence and robotics.

Taking the Workers Institute of Technology (WIT) here as an example of an institution which has produced many skilled workers, Gobind said MDEC should work closely vocational colleges to ensure that the graduates they produce are better suited for IR 4.0 and technological developments.

“We are in the process of drawing up a policy related to manpower and technology for adoption by all schools, including vocational schools, skills training schools and the like, in the future.

“Like WIT, if we can cooperate then the requirements (related to new technology and IR 4.0) can be fine-tuned, and we will submit the proposals during the process of drawing up this policy before it is brought to the Cabinet later,” he told reporters after opening the Dewan Dr V David of the college here today.

He said apart from his ministry, several other ministries including education, human resources, and youth and sports were also focusing on these efforts.

Asked when the proposed policy could be tabled to the Cabinet, Gobind said no time frame had been set because the ministry was still gathering feedback and information from the relevant parties. – Bernama