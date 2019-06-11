Long lines as motorcyclists queue for RM5 petrol fill-up, extra counter opened

SIBU: A petrol giveaway for motorcyclists at the Petronas station at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg here yesterday proved a hit, with some 500 individuals each receiving RM5 worth of fuel.

The event was organised by the service centre of Sibu MP Oscar Ling in conjunction with Gawai Dayak, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and the reopening of schools.

According to Ling, the objective of the programme was to ease the burden of those from the lower-income group.

“Under this programme, we are giving out RM5 worth of petrol to 500 motorcyclists on first come, first served basis.

“Similar programmes have been held many times in Kuching and in the peninsula, but for Sibu it is the first time.

“The response was overwhelming. We had to open an extra (filling) counter to cater to the huge turnout,” he told reporters at the end of the programme.

One of the lucky motorcyclists, 54-year-old farmer Pie Siong Kiew, said she arrived at the station at 9am even though she knew the programme would only start at 10am.

“I knew the programme was to end at noon, and I thought I had better be fast in order not to miss out.

“I normally spend about RM50 per month on petrol, so RM5 can last me for a few days,” she said.

Another motorcyclist, Osman Rapaee, 48, said he was grateful for the gesture, adding: “It may not be much, but at least it’s something.”