Man missing during crab-fishing outing

LIMBANG: A fisherman has gone missing after he went out for a crab-catching outing yesterday in the mangrove area of Kuala Sungai Sibukang in Pandaruan, near the Sarawak-Brunei border.

Jimney Abdullah @ Tan Hui Ming, aged 48, is feared drowned, following the discovery of his boat by villagers around noon.

The fisherman’s father immediately lodged a police report after being informed about the discovery of the empty boat.

A search-and-rescue (SAR) operation was later launched by a team of firefighters from the Limbang fire station, assisted by local villagers.

The Fire and Rescue Department had also contacted the Brunei Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Marine Department for assistance in the search for the missing fisherman.