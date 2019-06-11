More Sarawakians now identify with PAS’ struggle, open to joining — Jofri

MIRI: The number of PAS members in Miri has swelled to over 2,000, with professionals and youths making up a large percentage of those who have joined.

PAS Sarawak commissioner Jofri Jaraiee said the overall increase in membership throughout the state shows that more Sarawakians now identify with the party’s struggles.

“PAS welcomes more young voters and residents here to join the party. We are now more open and our struggle suits the interest of Sarawakians,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He also believes the party’s increased relevance, especially among the younger generation, will see the number of PAS members in Sarawak increase further before the next state election.

“We will continue to play our role as an opposition party in the next state polls, and are targeting to secure a few seats. At the same time, we will continue with our social and welfare-based activities in villages and longhouses, as well as carry out membership drives with the aim of attracting those who are keen to champion our struggle,” he said.

Jofri had earlier hosted Parti Amanah Negara Miri branch chairman Yeo Kian Leong who visited him at his residence in Kampung Luak, here to extend Hari Raya greetings.